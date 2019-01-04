The Flash's Midseason Premiere Will Explore Idea of a Metahuman [Spoiler]

The Flash‘s midseason return will introduce a new baddie played by a Vampire Diaries alum while also introducing the concept of a solution to all metahuman problems.

As detailed in The CW’s synopsis for its No. 1 drama’s first episode after the holiday break, “The Flash & The Furious” (airing Tuesday, Jan. 15) finds Caitlin and Cisco embarking on a new journey as they discuss the notion of creating a metahuman cure. Of course, as maaaaaaany a metahuman/mutant storyline has shown us over the eons, seeking “cures” for powers can fast turn into ethically thorny and highly debatable issues.

Elsewhere in the episode, while Nora grapples with the revelation that Eobard Thawne, her apparent ally of sorts, killed the grandmother after whom she was named, Team Flash must stop the formidable team-up of Silver Ghost (Vampire Diaries and East Los High alum Gabrielle Walsh), a new meta-tech villain who can control engines and motorized technology, and a newly sprung-from-jail Weather Witch aka Joss Marden (returning guest star Reina Hardesty).

Once again, The Flash resumes Season 5 on Tuesday, Jan. 15, where it will now lead into the freshman drama Roswell, New Mexico (thus bumping Black Lightning to Mondays, thus bumping Legends of Tomorrow to a months-long long hiatus).

