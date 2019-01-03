Ratings: The Masked Singer Hits Extremely High Notes for Fox

Who’s behind the mask…? A whole lotta Nielsen households, apparently.

The Masked Singer wowed the proverbial crowd on Wednesday night, delivering 9.4 million total viewers and a 3.0 rating (per finals) with its premiere, giving Fox its best Wednesday demo number in well over two years (since a November 2016 episode of Empire). From half-hour to half-hour, its numbers increased from 8.7 mil/2.8 to 9.8 mil/3.1 (in fast nationals).

The Masked Singer marked TV’s highest rated unscripted premiere in seven years (since Fox’s The X Factor debuted to a 4.4), and Fox’s best series launch since Empire‘s 3.8. It also stands as all of TV’s best series launch since CBS’ Young Sheldon (3.8 in September 2017).

That updated 3.0 rating also matches This Is Us‘ Season 3 premiere as this TV season’s highest-rated entertainment program.

TVLine readers gave the “Whosungit?” competition an average grade of “C+.”

Opening Fox’s night, Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back (4.1 mil/1.2 per fast nationals) kicked off Season 2 with series highs.

Elsewhere….

CBS | Leading out of sitcom reruns and going toe-to-toe with The Masked Singer, SEAL Team (6.2 mil/0.9) returned down just a tick from its fall finale — as did Criminal Minds, which resumed Season 13 with 4.9 mil and a 0.7.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.