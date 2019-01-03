Kevin Hart Visits Ellen for 'Honest Conversation' About Oscars Scandal

In a somewhat surprising turn of events, The Ellen DeGeneres Show will serve as the first stop on the Great Kevin Hart Redemption Tour of 2019. The actor — who stepped down as host of the Academy Awards last month after refusing to apologize for homophobic remarks from his past — will appear on Ellen DeGeneres‘ talk show on Friday for what she calls an “incredible and honest conversation.”

DeGeneres broke the news herself Thursday night, tweeting, “I had an incredible and honest conversation with @KevinHart4real about hosting the #Oscars. It was supposed to air on Monday. I don’t want you to have to wait, so now it’s gonna air tomorrow.”

The responses to DeGeneres’ announcement were mixed. Some followers commended the host, a married lesbian, for her willingness to shine a light on anti-LGBT behavior, while others questioned the purpose of DeGeneres giving Hart a platform for his redemption. Ellen executive producer Andy Lassner personally brushed off one follower’s catty remark (“Anything for ratings…”), tweeting, “Yeah because that’s why we do things 16 years in.”

The 91st Academy Awards, for which a new host has yet to be found, will air Sunday, Feb. 24 on ABC. What are your thoughts on DeGeneres and Hart’s upcoming sit-down? Will you be tuning in? Whatever’s on your mind, drop it in a comment below.