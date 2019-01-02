Ratings: The Gifted Christens New Time Slot With Series Lows on Quiet Tuesday

Fox’s The Gifted resumed Season 2 on Tuesday night (and in a later time slot) with 1.74 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating, slipping 14 percent and 29 percent from its midseason finale to mark new series lows in both measures.

Opening Fox’s night and returning to Tuesday’s lead-off spot, Lethal Weapon (3.37 mil/0.7) was on par with both its midseason finale (2.9 mil/0.7) and its Season 3 average-to-date (3 mil/0.7).

The rest of Tuesday was reruns, reruns and more reruns, with CBS’ NCIS delivering the night’s biggest audience (5.4 million) and NBC’s Ellen’s Game of Games scoring the best demo rating (1.0).

Next Tuesday, CBS, ABC and NBC (now opening with Ellen’s Game of Games) return with full line-ups of bakery-fresh episodes; The CW does same on Jan. 15 (with The Flash now leading into Roswell, New Mexico.)

