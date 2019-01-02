Bob Einstein, Curb Your Enthusiasm's Marty Funkhouser, Dead at 76

Bob Einstein, best known for his recurring role on Curb Your Enthusiasm and for creating the stuntman character Super Dave Osborne, died Wednesday after a battle with cancer, our sister site Deadline reports. He was 76.

Einstein began his Hollywood career as a writer for several variety series, including The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour, The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour and the short-lived Van Dyke and Company. His behind-the-scenes work earned him two Emmy Awards (in 1969 and 1977), as well as four more Emmy nominations.

In front of the camera, Einstein became known for his satirical character Super Dave Osborne, an optimistic but hapless stuntman whose daredevil adventures would always go awry. Einstein first debuted the character in 1972, then went on to appear as Super Dave Osborne on various variety and talk shows for the next several decades. Super Dave also headlined several of his own specials, including Super Dave’s All Stars and Super Dave’s Spike-tacular.

Einstein later recurred as Marty Funkhouser, one of Larry David’s closest friends, on Curb Your Enthusiasm. He appeared in 22 total episodes of the HBO comedy, including five installments of Season 9 in 2017.

The actor’s TV credits also included episodes of Arrested Development, Comedy Bang! Bang! and Anger Management.