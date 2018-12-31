How to Get Away With Murder Season 5: The Burning Qs We Still Need Answered

In its November fall finale, How to Get Away With Murder answered two very big questions…and left plenty of loose threads hanging in the meantime.

As satisfying as it was to learn who died on Connor and Oliver’s wedding night (R.I.P., Ronald Miller!), and to discover who Gabriel Maddox really is (Sam Keating’s son, gasp!), there are still plenty of storylines that have yet to be resolved.

At the risk of getting greedy, we’ve rounded up eight burning questions we’d like to see answered when Season 5 resumes. Though several of them relate to the ongoing Gabriel mystery — seriously, what is this kid’s motive? — we’re also curious about Annalise’s adoption, Bonnie’s tragic story of motherhood and the Very Bad Thing that Emmett Crawford did in London, among other mysteries.

How to Get Away With Murder returns on Thursday, Jan. 17, at 10/9c on ABC. Scroll through the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — to see our burning Qs, then drop a comment with your own (or any theories you’ve cooked up during the hiatus!).