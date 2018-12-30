Chicago Med Hosts Pretty Little Liars Reunion — 2019 FIRST LOOK

Melissa Hastings is coming to Ezra Fitz’s aid. No, we’re not talking about a twisted, lost episode of Pretty Little Liars, but an unexpected mini reunion, courtesy of TVLine’s exclusive Chicago Med sneak peek.

When the NBC drama returns on Wednesday, Jan. 9 (at 8/7c), Ian Harding (aka PLL‘s Ezra) will kick off a recurring arc as Phillip Davis, “a man facing a medical crisis which bonds him with Dr. Manning,” played by the actor’s former PLL co-star Torrey DeVitto (aka Melissa).

“Natalie will have a long-term patient, an infant who is born with a serious heart defect,” executive producer Andrew Schneider tells TVLine. “She will be treating this baby. It will be a recurring story throughout the back half of [Season 4].”

As a result, Natalie will also be spending a lot of time with the baby’s recently widowed father (Harding), as seen in the above video. And given that the doc and her fiancé Will will have been separated for two months when the show resumes, we can’t help wondering if Natalie will get too close to Phillip in the aftermath of her relationship crisis. After all, both characters know what it’s like to lose a spouse and be left a single parent to an infant.

Press PLAY to watch the sneak peek, then hit the comments with your thoughts.