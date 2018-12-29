Timeless EP Answers Burning Q: Could Emma Have Brought Back [Spoiler]?

As the Timeless series finale neared its end and the Time Team scored its biggest win yet, captured nemesis Emma dangled one last tease before Lucy: the prospect of getting back the sister who vanished from the timeline at the close of the Season 1 premiere.

“Wait — I can bring Amy back.”

“She’s lying,” Lucy (played by Abigail Spencer) scoffed.

“Try me,” Emma (Annie Wersching) countered. “I only [removed Amy from existence] because your mother ordered me to. But I can undo it. It means nothing to me and everything to you….”

“I want all of this to be over.”

“And you want your sister back. I can make that happen. You just have to trust me.”

After due consideration, Lucy responded, “I don’t” — and in doing so, she passed up any chance to have her sister back in her life.

But what if Lucy had taken Emma up on her offer? Did the Rittenhouse agent indeed have a plan to “undo” what she somehow had done way back when?

“I think she would have had an idea…,” co-showrunner Shawn Ryan tells TVLine. “But I also think it was entirely possible that she was lying out of her ass [Laughs], just to gain an advantage. Ultimately, like Lucy said, Lucy couldn’t trust her.”

In the much grander scheme of things, though, how was Amy (played in two episodes by Bailey Noble) removed from the timeline to begin with, as revealed upon Lucy’s return from her very first mission in the series’ pilot? And how, in turn, did the girls’ mother, Carol (Susanna Thompson), wind up not getting cancer?

Ryan says the writers never nailed down a specific backstory behind that emotional double whammy, if only because they had yet to foresee an episode where it would need to be addressed.

“We had some notions of when Emma might have gone back and done something” to affect both changes, the EP says. “But we had never completely decided, because we didn’t know if there would need to be an episode where we’d address it…. We hadn’t committed to anything definitive in our minds.”

How do you think Emma could have possibly 1) kept Amy from being conceived/born, let alone 2) prevented Carol from getting cancer?