Drag Race Video: Keiynan Lonsdale and Gus Kenworthy Face Off on the Runway

The queens won’t be the only ones competing on Friday’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (VH1, 8/7c). Guest judges Keiynan Lonsdale (The Flash) and Gus Kenworthy (the Olympics) will also hit the runway this week, albeit in a slightly different category than the show’s eight remaining contestants.

As you’ll see in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek, the actor and the athlete are thrust into a deadly thumb war, dressed for battle in color-coordinated short shorts. (Frankly, I’m surprised the show didn’t squeeze them both into Pit Crew uniforms.) But rather than spoil the fun by telling you who wins, we’ll let you scroll down and find out for yourself.

In addition to all this thumb-on-thumb action, Friday’s episode also features the show’s first-ever Snatch Game of Love, during which the queens must compete in a dating game show while remaining in character as their celebrities of choice. Four contestants will attempt to woo Kenworthy, while the others will square off to win a date with Lonsdale.

We’ll also get to see how the queens feel about Farrah Moan’s not-so-shocking elimination at the hands of her friend Valentina — who does not love her.

Hit PLAY on our preview of tonight’s episode below, then drop a comment with your thoughts on the season thus far. Which remaining queen deserves to get the chop?