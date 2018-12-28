Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists: Alison Schools the Next Generation in Freeform Spinoff — 2019 FIRST LOOK

“A” may be a distant memory, but Alison DiLaurentis is hardly out of the woods — even if she is finally out of Rosewood. TVLine has an exclusive first look at Freeform’s upcoming Pretty Little Liars spinoff, which sends Sasha Pieterse’s character to Beacon Heights, an idyllic Oregon town populated entirely by sexy ne’er-do-wells. Something tells us she’ll fit in just fine.

Premiering in 2019, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists chronicles Ali’s new life as a teacher at Beacon Heights University, where the students’ ambitions constantly put them at odds with their superiors — yet another arena in which Alison has extensive experience.

Those potential troublemakers include Sofia Carson (Descendants) as Ava, a blogger and coder with designs on a career in fashion; Sydney Park (The Walking Dead) as Caitlin, a senator’s daughter with political aspirations of her own; Chris Mason (Broadchurch) as Nolan, a privileged pretty boy who manipulates others into doing his bidding; and newcomer Eli Brown as Dylan, a talented cellist whose love of music is matched only by his love for his boyfriend.

All of the aforementioned characters appear in TVLine’s gallery of first-look photos from the series premiere, though Ali will have plenty of other friends — and frenemies — in Beacon Heights. Not only is Janel Parrish back as PLL‘s Mona Vanderwaal, but the cast also includes primetime queen Kelly Rutherford (Gossip Girl) as Claire Hotchkiss, a calculating businesswoman and mother who basically runs the town.

Browse our gallery of Perfectionists photos