Black Mirror: Bandersnatch Movie to Be Released on Friday — Watch Trailer

Netflix on Thursday unveiled a trailer for Bandersnatch, a standalone Black Mirror movie that is set to be released this Friday, Dec. 28.

As previously reported, Bandersnatch is expected to function as an interactive, choose-your-own-adventure-style film — and the above trailer hints at such (“Change your mind… Change your life… Change your past… Your present… Your future”). The cast includes Fionn Whitehead (Dunkirk), Will Poulter (The Maze Runner) and Asim Chaudhry (People Just Do Nothing).

Netflix has also released a synopsis for Bandersnatch, which reads as follows:

“In 1984, a young programmer begins to question reality as he adapts a sprawling fantasy novel into a video game and soon faces a mind-mangling challenge. Welcome back.”

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch reportedly hails from director David Slade, who helmed the Season 4 installment “Metalhead.” A reference to the episode is included in the trailer (at the 0:15 mark).

Black Mirror is coming off four 2018 Emmy wins for the Season 4 standout “USS Callister,” including Outstanding TV Movie, Sound Editing (Limited Series), Writing (Limited Series) and Single-Camera Picture Editing (Limited Series). The show also garnered four additional nominations, including acting nods for “USS Callister” star Jesse Plemons and “Black Museum” actress Letitia Wright.

Contrary to speculation, the release of Black Mirror Season 5 will not coincide with the premiere of Bandersnatch. A Netflix insider tells TVLine that the anthology series’ next batch of episodes will arrive at a later date.

Watch the Black Mirror: Bandersnatch trailer above, then hit the comments with your reactions!