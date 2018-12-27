Angie Tribeca Season 4 to Premiere This Weekend With Full-Season Marathon

Call off the search party: After a year and a half off the air, TBS’ cop comedy Angie Tribeca is back on the beat… this weekend, actually.

Season 4 of the goofy Rashida Jones-led comedy will premiere in its entirety this Saturday (8/7c) and Sunday (8/7c), with all 10 new episodes airing in two separate blocks. (Episodes 1 through 5 air Saturday, and Episodes 6 through 10 air Sunday.) All 10 Season 4 episodes will also be available to stream at TBS.com and on the TBS app.

Starring Jones as the titular LAPD detective, Angie Tribeca wrapped up Season 3 way back in June 2017, earning a renewal the following month. When Season 4 kicks off, a whole lot of time has passed: Angie has spent 20 years in jail — she looks the same, though — and returns to the force alongside her son Angie Jr., played by new cast addition Bobby Cannavale. Co-stars Jere Burns (Lt. Atkins) and Andrée Vermeulen (Dr. Scholls) also return as series regulars.

Season 4’s impressive guest cast list includes Kathryn Hahn, Rose Byrne, Angelica Huston, Taran Killam, Gillian Jacobs, Eliza Coupe and Carol Burnett. Check out a trailer for the new season above, and then hit the comments and tell us: Are you ready to work a new docket of cases with Angie Tribeca?