January TV Calendar: 120+ Premiere Dates, Returns, Finales and More

Courtesy of HBO ('True Detective'), CBS All Access ('Star Trek: Discovery'), Netflix ('Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt'), The CW ('The Flash'), NBC ('Brooklyn Nine-NIne'), Fox ('The Passage') and Syfy ('The Magicians')

The people have spoken, and the people want a calendar.

As is time-honored tradition, TVLine — working from a slab of locally sourced wood — has hand-carved a handy-dandy calendar of January 2019 return dates (New Amsterdam! How to Get Away With Murder! The Walking Dead! Suits!), season premieres (Brooklyn Nine-Nine! Star Trek: Discovery! The Magicians!) and series debuts (The Passage! The Fosters‘ spinoff! The new Roswell!), peppered with a sprinkling of finales (including The Conners‘ freshman farewell).

Without further ado, here is said round-up of January dates, plus a pair of tinted boxes that offer a cursory peek at both February and March. (Using cutting-edge propriety algorithms, those batches of later dates are now sorted alphabetically, for easy searching.)

This is where I remind you that The 100, Empire, Legends of Tomorrow and several other specific return dates remain “TBD.” Series premieres are listed in BOLD. Click to zoom and save the dates!

Preemptive P.S.: My calendar-making skills have never been infallible, so if you spot something that is (theoretically) missing, drop a (polite) note in Comments and I will (possibly) include it in an update.

