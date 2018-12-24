Team TVLine Shares Its 2019 Wish List for Game of Thrones, Riverdale, OITNB, Killing Eve, This Is Us, SNL and More

Kris Kringle’s mailbox might be closed for the season, but we have it on good authority that the TV gods are still accepting wish lists — and we’ve got a few polite requests.

As is tradition here at TVLine, each member of our staff has settled on the four biggest hopes that he or she has for the upcoming year in television. (And since half of our wishes were granted last year, we’re feeling pretty optimistic about what’s in store for 2019.)

Among our must-haves for the year ahead: a Riverdale/Chilling Adventures of Sabrina crossover, a refreshingly uneventful delivery for This Is Us‘ pregnant Kate, Lauren Graham’s full-time return to the small screen, resurrections of recently cancelled series (we miss you already, Midnight, Texas!), a crucial tweak to the Emmys and many more.

Scroll through the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — to see what TVLine President/Editorial Director Michael Ausiello, Editor-in-Chief Matt Mitovich, Managing Editor Kimberly Roots, Executive Editor Andy Swift, Senior Editor Dave Nemetz, West Coast Editor Vlada Gelman, News Editor Rebecca Iannucci and Staff Editor Ryan Schwartz are wishing for in 2019, then drop a comment with your thoughts.

And be sure to come back tomorrow, aka Christmas Day, to peruse TVLine readers‘ 2019 wish lists. Happy holidays!