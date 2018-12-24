Kevin Spacey is speaking out… as Frank Underwood. The actor posted a strange video to YouTube on Monday, in which he addresses viewers as his deceased House of Cards character, who was written out after sexual assault allegations against Spacey came to light. In the clip, titled “Let Me Be Frank,” Spacey alludes to Frank’s death in the sixth and final season of the Netflix drama, as well as the real-life allegations against him. In Oct. 2017, actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of sexually assaulting him at a party in New York when Rapp was 14.

“I know what you want. You want me back,” a Christmas apron-sporting Spacey says in the video. “Of course, some believed everything and have just been waiting with bated breath to hear me confess it all. They’re just dying to have me declare that everything said is true and that I got what I deserved. … But you wouldn’t believe the worst without evidence, would you? You wouldn’t rush to judgment without facts, would you?”

“All this presumption made for such an unsatisfying ending, and to think it could have been such a memorable sendoff,” Spacey continues, later adding, “I can promise you this: If I didn’t pay the price for the things we both know I did do, I’m certainly not going to pay the price for the things I didn’t do.”

Spacey goes on to say that “despite all the poppycock, the animosity, the headlines, the impeachment without a trial, despite everything, despite even my own death, I feel surprisingly good, and my confidence grows each day that soon enough you will know the full truth.”

He concludes his monologue by noting, “You never actually saw me die, did you?” He then puts on Frank’s ring. “Conclusions can be so deceiving. Miss me?” he finishes before walking away to the sound of a dramatic music cue.

The video comes on top of news that Spacey will be arraigned on a felony charge of indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or over at Nantucket District Court on Jan. 7, our sister site Variety reports. Spacey was accused by former Boston news anchor Heather Unruh of sexually assaulting her then-18-year-old son at a Nantucket, Mass., bar in July 2016. According to Unruh, the actor provided her son (who told Spacey he was 21) with drinks and then reached down his pants and grabbed the young man’s genitals.

Watch Spacey’s full video above, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.