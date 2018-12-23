Naughty or Nice? 20 Characters Who Went From Good to Evil (or Vice-Versa)

You’d better watch out, you’d better not cry, you’d better not pout, wanna know why? We’ve got our eye on you, TV characters.

In the spirit of the holiday season, TVLine got to thinking about some of our favorite shows and the people on them who started off one way, then wound up another. At the start, these fictional folks might’ve seemed sweeter than pie — perhaps teaching high school chemistry classes (cough Walter White cough), or burning sage sticks to banish negative energy (right, Midnight, Texas‘ Fiji?). But then a left turn — whether in the space of one script or over the course of a long arc — changed them into something different… and usually much darker.

We’ve also taken into consideration the characters who began their onscreen journeys from a less-than-saintly place (a certain bleached-blonde vampire springs to mind, as does a handless Kingsguard member) but wound up on the side of good. Or, at least, on the side of not-outright-evil.

Grimm‘s Adalind? Pretty Little Liars‘ Alison? The Good Place‘s Michael? Once Upon a Time‘s Regina? They’re all in here, along with a bunch of other changeable sorts. However, please note that this isn’t an exhaustive list of the morally malleable: If you’ve got opinions on the matter, make sure to shout them out in the comments.

We’ve made a list. We’ve checked it twice. And now we’d love to hear what you have to say. Click through the gallery at right — or view it directly here — to review our picks. And make sure to vote in the poll on each slide re: your preferred version of the character in question. Happy holidays!