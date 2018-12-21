Ratings: Timeless Series Finale Steady in Demo vs. Season 2, Audience Rises

NBC’s double-episode Timeless series finale on Thursday night clocked in with 3.22 million total viewers and a 0.6 rating, marking its biggest audience since the Season 1 finale while matching both Season’s 2’s average (2.5 mil/0.6) and its finale (2.4 mil/0.6) in the demo.

The first hour did about 3.5 mil and a 0.6, while the second drew 3 mil/0.6. TVLine readers gave the closure-filled (…yet Season 3-teasing) finale an average grade of “A-.”

Of the night’s very spare other fresh fare:

CBS | Murphy Brown wrapped its revival run with 5.2 mil and a 0.7, dropping a few eyeballs week-to-week while holding onto its demo low. A Big Bang rerun delivered Thursday’s biggest audience (7 million).

ABC | The Great American Baking Show (5.8 mil/0.8) rose with its finale. This month’s encore of A Charlie Brown Christmas scored the night’s best rating (1.2).

