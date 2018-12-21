Andy Cohen ended Thursday’s Watch What Happens Live with some very exciting personal news: The Bravo host revealed to his audience that he’s going to have a baby via surrogate in 2019.

The big announcement came at the end of a special holiday episode that reunited O.G. Real Housewives Teresa Giudice, NeNe Leakes, Kyle Richards, Ramona Singer and Vicki Gunvalson.

“It’s no coincidence that I gathered this particular group of people together this evening,” Cohen said. “I am full of so much gratitude for all of you… We have been through so much together for the last 12 years.”

Cohen then took a moment to thank the viewers at home for their continued support. “I call you my friends at home because we are friends,” he said. “You have supported me through almost 10 years of live tomfoolery night after night… I am grateful to be able to live my dream every day, and grateful to you for coming along for the ride. I don’t take any of it for granted, and throughout it, I have always tried to be as transparent as possible about my life.” And on that note, Cohen made the following announcement:

“Tonight, I want you to be the first to know that after many years of careful deliberation, a fair amount of prayers and the benefit of science, if all goes according to plan, in about six weeks time, I am going to become a father thanks to a wonderful surrogate who is carrying my future,” he said. “Family means everything to me, and having one of my own is something I have wanted in my heart for my entire life. And though it has taken me longer than most to get there, I cannot wait for what I envision will be my most rewarding chapter yet.”

Watch video of the big reveal above.