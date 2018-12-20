Timeless Series Finale: Watch the Emotional Opening Minutes, in Which Future Lucy Revisits the Past

“This can’t be the end of our story,” Future Lucy contends during the start of Timeless‘ series finale, airing Thursday at 8/7c on NBC.

That’s right, the time is nigh for the time-travel drama’s double-episode denouement, and TVLine has an exclusive first look at the cold open, in which the Lucy of a dystopian future takes to her journal to reflect on all that has come before, via a breakneck, heartbreaking catch-up montage.

“There was a time I barely remember now, before all of… this,” Future Lucy (played by Abigail Spencer) laments, looking out into grayness through a rain-streaked window.

“I have to remind myself what it was like then, a time when I had a mother I trusted… a sister I adored… a life that was familiar, safe,” she continues. “And then,” as well all know all too well, “time travel happened. And history changed.”

Cue a montage that serves as either a refresher for returning fans or as Timeless 101 for newbies looking for a Thursday night diversion. It recaps the events that led Lucy, Wyatt, Rufus and the rest of the “Time Team” to the crucible they face today, where the final fight to wrest the future from Rittenhouse — and of course get Rufus back! — is just about to begin.

Press play above to get a sneak peek at the finale event’s opening minutes.