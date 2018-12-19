Catch-22: George Clooney, Hugh Laurie and Kyle Chandler Go to War in First Photos From Hulu Miniseries

So, an Academy Award winner, an Emmy winner and a Golden Globe winner walk into a limited series….

Except this is no joke. If you like your George Clooney, Kyle Chandler and Hugh Laurie in uniform, Hulu’s adaptation of Catch-22 will have you saluting, judging by the first photos from the Spring 2019 release.

Based on Joseph Heller’s seminal novel of the same name, Catch-22 tells the story of Yossarian (The Sinner‘s Christopher Abbott), a US Air Force bombardier in World War II who is furious because thousands of people he has never met are trying to kill him.

His real problem is not the enemy, however, but rather his own army which keeps increasing the number of missions the men must fly to complete their service. Yet if Yossarian makes any attempt to avoid his military assignments, he’ll be in violation of Catch-22, the bureaucratic rule which specifies that a concern for one’s own safety in the face of dangers which are real and immediate is the process of a rational mind. A man is considered insane if he willingly continues to fly dangerous combat missions, but a request to be removed from duty is evidence of sanity and therefore makes him ineligible to be relieved from duty.

It’s a — you guessed it — Catch-22.

The cast also includes Chandler as Colonel Cathcart, Clooney as Scheisskopf, Laurie as Major de Coverley, Graham Patrick Martin (Major Crimes), Tessa Ferrer (Grey’s Anatomy) and others.

Clooney also serves as an executive producer on the project alongside Grant Heslov, Richard Brown and Steve Golin.

(CLICK PHOTOS TO ZOOM)