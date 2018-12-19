TVLine Items: O'Donoghue Is J.J. Sneed, Veep Vet Joins Will & Grace and More

Netflix has gotten its hooks into Colin O’Donoghue.

In his first on-camera TV role since wrapping his seven-season run as Once Upon a Time’s Killian Jones aka Captain Hook, O’Donoghue will headline an episode of the streamer’s forthcoming Dolly Parton-themed anthology series, Heartstrings, which dramatizes the stories behind some of the music icon’s most memorable songs.

Specifically, the Irishman will appear in the “JJ Sneed”-inspired episode, playing the titular outlaw.

* Evan Roderick (Curtis’ detective beau on Arrow) has joined the cast of Netflix’s Spinning Out as Justin, Kat’s (Kaya Scodelario) new figure-skating partner whose wild party-boy antics have long been overlooked due to his Olympic-level skating abilities.

* Veep‘s Reid Scott will do an arc on NBC’s Will & Grace as Marcus, a revered chef who in the midst of embarking on a sabbatical from his high-stress career runs into Grace at the airport — and tempts her to join in on his lark, EW.com reports.

* This spring’s L.A.-based PaleyFest event will host a 10-year reunion of the Parks and Recreation cast, as well as offer panels for FX’s Pose and NBC’s This Is Us. More panels will be announced at a later date.

* Comedy Central has released a trailer for Drunk History Season 6 (premiering Tuesday, Jan. 15 at 10 pm). The first episode back is a parody of Are You Afraid of the Dark, starring Evan Rachel Wood as Mary Shelley, Elijah Wood as Percy Shelley, Seth Rogen as Dr. Frankenstein, Will Ferrell as Frankenstein’s Monster and Jack McBrayer as Lord Byron.