Billions Season 4 Gets March Premiere Date on Showtime — Watch Teaser

Battle lines are drawn anew when Showtime’s Billions returns for its fourth season on Sunday, March 17 (9/8c). After all, as Damian Lewis’ Bobby Axelrod proclaims in the show’s new teaser, “We now live in a universe split down the middle. You gotta pick sides.”

But what fresh hell awaits our favorite — and least favorite — characters in 2019? Perhaps the official synopsis for Season 4 can offer up some clues:

When everyone is out for revenge, no one is safe. This is never more true than in season four of BILLIONS. Bobby Axelrod (Lewis) and Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti), former enemies, and Wendy Rhoades (Maggie Siff), the chief counselor to each, have come together to form an uneasy but highly effective alliance, aimed at the eradication of all their rivals, including Grigor Andolov (guest star John Malkovich), Taylor Mason (Asia Kate Dillon), Brian Connerty (Toby Leonard Moore) and Waylon ‘Jock’ Jeffcoat (guest star Clancy Brown). Ambition and betrayal have long been at the heart of BILLIONS, and this season all the characters find out exactly how high a price they’ll have to pay to satisfy those needs. The series also stars David Costabile, Condola Rashad, Kelly AuCoin, Jeffrey DeMunn and Malin Akerman, along with new guest stars Samantha Mathis, Kevin Pollak, Jade Eshete and Nina Arianda.

Ambition? Betrayal? Eradication? Yeah, that all sounds about right.

Hit PLAY on the video above for a first look at Billions‘ fourth season, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.