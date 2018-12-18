John Legend's Voice Debut, Good Girls, World of Dance Get Midseason Dates

Those Good Girls will resume doing slightly bad things in March, when the comedy-infused drama returns with Season 2.

NBC announced on Tuesday that Good Girls will open its sophomore season on March 3, where it will now airs Sundays at 10/9c. (Season 1 aired on Mondays.)

Other midseason return dates unfurled by the Peacock network include The Voice Season 16, which marks John Le+gend’s debut as a coach (alongside Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton). After starting up on Monday Feb. 25 and Tuesday, Feb. 26, the singing competition will air only Mondays-only for a stretch while Ellen’s Game of Games opens Tuesday nights. The Voice‘s Tuesday outings resume on April 23.

Jennifer Lopez’s World of Dance will step forward with Season 3 on Tuesday, Feb. 26 at 9 pm, before settling into its new Sundays-at-8 time slot on March 3.

Lastly, school will reopen for A.P. Bio when Season 2 of the comedy premieres on Thursday, March 7 at 8:30 pm.

