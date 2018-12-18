George Takei Joins Terror Season 2 Cast, Will Consult on Internment Camp Story

George Takei has boarded Season 2 of AMC’s Ridley Scott-produced anthology series The Terror, serving as both a consultant and a series regular.

Set during World War II, the second season centers on a series of bizarre deaths that haunt a Japanese-American community, and the journey of a young man, Chester Nakayama (played by Derek Mio), to understand and combat the malevolent entity responsible.

As a child, Takei was imprisoned in two Japanese-American internment camps after the outbreak of World War II. As a consultant, he will work closely with executive producers such as Alexander Woo (True Blood) and Max Borenstein (TV’s Minority Report) to ensure the accuracy of historical events and storytelling. On the acting side, the Star Trek icon will play Yamato-san, a former fishing captain and community elder.

Additional casting for the 10-episode Season 2, which begins production next month in Vancouver, includes Kiki Sukezane (Lost in Space) as Yuko, a mysterious woman from Chester’s past; Miki Ishikawa as Amy, a Nakayama family friend; Shingo Usami as Henry Nakayama, Chester’s father; and Naoko Mori as Asako Nakayama, Chester’s mother.