Ratings: God Friended Me Rises With Fall Finale, Miss Universe Steady

Leading out of a football-boosted 60 Minutes (which is currently eyeing season highs of 14.2 mil and 2.4) and pending adjustment due to some late starts, CBS’ God Friended Me entered the holiday break with 8.4 million total viewers and a 1.1 demo rating, up 12 and 38 percent to mark its best numbers since Oct. 21. NCIS: LA (6.8 mil/0.9) dipped to match a season low in audience while steady in the demo.

Over on Fox, Miss Universe (4.2 mil/1.1) dropped a handful of viewers from last year while steady in the demo.

ABC’s 11-hour broadcast of The Sound of Music (4.2 mil/0.8) matched last year’s numbers.

NBC Sunday Night Football (16 mil/4.8) is down 7 and 9 percent from last week’s fast nationals.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.