Timeless Team Teases Series' Ending, Talks Possibility of More Episodes

Timeless has already defied death twice, so one can’t help but wonder if the show will do the impossible (for the third time!) and find new life after the two-hour series finale (airing Dec. 20 at 8/7c on NBC).

Speaking about the possibility of more TV movies or a reunion down the road, showrunner Arika Lisanne Mittman — who penned the drama’s very final hour — says, “If that were to happen, that’d be awesome. With this show, I will never say anything’s impossible. I mean, we were the show that was cancelled and brought back three days later. In my life, I’ve never heard of anything like that happening! I wouldn’t count on anything, but I wouldn’t rule us out.”

In the meantime, the show’s “amazing” fans should be thankful that the upcoming swan song even came to fruition. “I would call it something of a Christmas miracle that we were able to get all the cast members [back], because we’d all been released from our contracts, which meant everybody could take other work, and people had,” Mittman explains. “Actors were on different continents at this point, doing other things, and the fact that everybody was able to make it work, and made the effort to make it work, is a testament to how much we all have loved doing the show.”

Recognizing what a special gift it is to be given a chance to properly wrap up the series, Mittman “didn’t want to leave everything up in the air” as far as the show’s mysteries and storylines, she says. Adds Malcolm Barrett, who plays Rufus: “As unpredictable as the actual fate of the show has been, they’re not shooting themselves in the foot in terms of leaving the door open for what could happen.”

Viewers can expect some closure in the form of “sort of a fast-forward [in which] we get to see where our characters are going to be at, possibly, in the future,” star Matt Lanter (Wyatt) teases. “It all depends on what timeline they follow and what paths they follow. But I think we see them with a bit of happiness. That also makes me happy: to know that these characters have a future, and it’s not all grim and doom and sadness, because they’re heroes and they saved the world. So they deserve happiness.”

That said, “the very, very ending, it’s open-ended. There’s always room for the show to come back,” Lanter adds. And according to his castmate Sakina Jaffrey (Agent Christopher), fans are definitely going to be demanding another miraculous Timeless resurrection. “Unfortunately, the episodes are going to be so good, they’re going to want more,” the actress says with a laugh. “They’re never going to want it to end.”