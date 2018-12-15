SNL 'Precap': Four Sketches That the Matt Damon Episode Oughta Include

Since Matt Damon’s September appearance on Saturday Night Live as Judge Brett Kavanaugh was one of Season 44’s most memorable moments, the bar has been set high — you might even say supremely high — for his first hosting gig in 16 years (NBC, 11:30/10:30c). But we’re certain he’ll “do justice” to the material, especially if he courts laughs with the four sketches that we’re hoping against hope will be included in the last SNL of 2018.

Fight Club: Whether Alec Baldwin dons his Trump wig, the cold open has got to tackle POTUS’ Oval Office free-for-all with Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer. Since Veep Mike Pence’s impersonation of a wax figure has already been mocked to death, SNL oughta let Kate McKinnon go all in on Pelosi’s take-no-prisoners ’tude and brilliant fashion statement.

Hart of the Matter: Although Damon probably has no interest in being named host of the Academy Awards, especially in the wake of the Kevin Hart fiasco, that shouldn’t stop the Oscar winner from turning his monologue into an impromptu audition for the job.

Jailbirds of a Feather: Were Damon to take on the role of Paul Manafort, Trump’s onetime presidential-campaign chairman could provide a pokey-bound Michael Cohen (Ben Stiller) with some tips on how to survive the prison system.

Snow Way!: Since last week SNL gave us a fun and cheery holiday sketch, we imagine they’ll go a bit darker this week, perhaps by casting Damon as a certain iconic snowman. Picture it: Frosty appears before Congress to declare that climate change is real. But before he’s able to sway those with “very high levels of intelligence,” he’s reduced to a puddle with a corn-cob pipe in it.

