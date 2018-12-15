Ratings: Last Man Standing Tops Friday, I Love Lucy Draws Biggest Crowd

Fox’s Last Man Standing entered the holiday break with 5.5 million total viewers and a 1.0 rating, ticking down in the demo week-to-week yet topping the night in that measure. The Cool Kids (4.2 mil/0.8) also dipped with its fall finale.

Elsewhere….

CBS | The I Love Lucy holiday special (5.9 mil/0.6) was down versus last year yet delivered Friday’s largest audience. Dick Van Dyke (5.3 mil/0.5) also dipped year-over-year. (Crazy what happened with Laura and her big toe, right?)

NBC | Midnight, Texas christened its earlier time slot with 2.4 mil and a 0.4, up in audience and steady in the demo versus last week (though shy of what Blindspot most recently did in the hour, 2.8 mil/0.5).

ABC | Fresh Off the Boat (3 mil/0.6) was steady with its fall finale, while Speechless (2.2 mil/0.4) dipped in the demo to match its series low.

