Andi Mack's Stoney Westmoreland Fired By Disney Channel Following Arrest for Attempted Sex With Minor

Stoney Westmoreland, who plays Henry “Ham” Mack on Disney Channel’s Andi Mack, has been fired by the network following his arrest for alleged attempted sex with a minor.

The actor was apprehended on Friday night in Salt Lake City, while en route to pick up the person that he believed was underage. According to court documents, Westmoreland had been communicating via a dating app with someone he thought to be 13 years old, and police allege that the actor sent pornographic photos and asked the person he was speaking with to do the same. He also allegedly asked the presumed minor to engage in sexual acts with him.

Westmoreland was arrested for investigation of enticing a minor by Internet or text (which is a second-degree felony) and four counts of dealing in materials harmful to a minor (a third-degree felony).

In a statement to our sister site Deadline, Disney Channel said, “Given the nature of the charges and our responsibility for the welfare of employed minors, we have released him from his recurring role and he will not be returning to work on the series which wraps production on its third season next week.”

Westmoreland had appeared as Andi Mack’s grandfather in 38 episodes of the series. It remains unclear if the role will be recast.