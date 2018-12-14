It's Batman vs. Robin in Titans Season Finale Trailer — Will Dick End Bruce?

On the heels of us getting a bit of Batwoman this week, the new trailer for Titans offers up a first look at its Batman. And it is not “happy to see me” when the Caped Crusader reunites with onetime sidekick Dick Grayson.

In the intense, two-minute tailer for Titans’ Season 1 finale, hitting the digital subscription service on Friday, Dec. 21, Jason Todd shows up to warn predecessor Dick (Brenton Thwaites) that their shared mentor, Bruce Wayne, means to kill the Joker. And it you watch closely enough, it appears that Batman does in fact have the last laugh in that regard.

But the bloodshed hasn’t ended there. No, it appears it is an Extra-Dark Knight we are dealing with, as Dick and Kory (Anna Diop) come to realize upon visiting the Gotham City morgue.

To celebrate the Titans finale and the slate of new content ahead (Swamp Thing and Stargirl included), DC Universe is offering U.S. subscribers nearly 50 percent off membership ($3.99/month for 3 months, or a full year for $59.99), through Dec. 20 at DCUniverse.com/join.

Titans continues its freshman run today, with Episode 10, titled “Koriandr.”

Press play above to watch the set-up for the dynamic duo dynamically dueling — plus, a glimpse of Castle vet Seamus Dever as a GCPD bigwig.