Ratings: Murphy Brown Goes Low Ahead of Finale, Superstore Slips

Leading out of Sheldonverse reruns, CBS’ Mom this Thursday drew 7.7 million total viewers and a 1.2 rating, ticking up in the demo week-to-week to top the night among non-sports fare. Following that, Murphy Brown (5.5 mil/0.7) dipped with its penultimate Season 11 episode, hitting revival lows; its season finale airs next Thursday.

A Big Bang rerun delivered Thursday’s largest non-sports audience: 8.1 million.

Elsewhere….

NBC | Superstore (3 mil/0.7) slipped to match and hit season lows with its fall finale, while an “early” airing of I Feel Bad (1.8 mil/0.4) was on par with its previous outing.

THE CW | Supernatural (1.43 mil/0.4) and Legacies (1.08 mil/0/3) each dipped a tenth heading into the holiday break.

FOX | Thursday Night Football (12.3 mil/3.4) is up a bunch from the fast nationals for last week’s sad little game.

ABC | The Great American Baking Show did 3 mil and a 0.6.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.