New Emmy Rule Sets Minimum Length for TV-Movie, to Curb Anthology Entries

The Television Academy has confirmed several rules changes for the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, to be held Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 and air live on Fox.

Perhaps most notably and conspicuously, there is now a Defined Minimum Run Time of 75 minutes for entries in the TV-movie categories, following three consecutive years of episodes/anthology entires — Sherlock: The Abominable Bride, Black Mirror‘s “San Junipero” and, most recently, Black Mirror‘s “USS Callister” — claiming the top prize there.

Under the new parameter, of those three most recent Outstanding TV-Movie winners, “San Junipero” (clocking in at 61 minutes) would not have made the cut, while “USS Callister” (76 minutes) would have just squeaked by.

Among the other new or restructured awards categories:

* Previously, any “hanging” episodes of a TV season that aired beyond the eligibility window (which closes May 31) could not be considered for any nomination. Now, “hanging” episodes may be eligible if they 1) are posted to a public or private distribution platform, for review by the Television Academy membership, by May 31, and 2) then actually air during the month of June.

* There will be two separate juried choreography awards for choreography — one for Variety and Reality Programming, and one for Scripted Programming.

* Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Underscore) has been added as a category.