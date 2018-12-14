Downton Abbey Movie: Watch the First Teaser Trailer Now

The Downton Abbey movie recently wrapped production, and Focus Features is marking the occasion by releasing the first (non-spoilery) teaser trailer for the anticipated big-screen revival.

As reported, the pic will be released on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 (in North America), one week after its international drop (on Friday, Sept. 13).

“Since the series ended, fans of Downton have long been waiting for the Crawley family’s next chapter,” Focus chairman Peter Kujawski previously said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to join this incredible group of filmmakers, actors and craftspeople… in bringing back the world of Downton to the big screen next September.”

The movie will feature much of the original cast, including Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Joanne Froggatt, Matthew Goode, Harry Hadden-Paton, David Haig, Geraldine James, Robert James-Collier, Simon Jones, Allen Leech, Phyllis Logan, Elizabeth McGovern, Sophie McShera, Tuppence Middleton, Stephen Campbell Moore, Lesley Nicol, Kate Phillips, Maggie Smith, Imelda Staunton and Penelope Wilton.

“When the television series drew to a close it was our dream to bring the millions of global fans a movie,” EP Gareth Neame said last fall. “Julian’s script charms, thrills and entertains… we aim to deliver everything that one would hope for as Downton comes to the big screen.”

