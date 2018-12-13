Katy Tur Announces Pregnancy During Live MSNBC Broadcast — Watch Video

MSNBC anchor Katy Tur had some breaking news of her own to share on Thursday, confirming some viewers’ speculation that she’s pregnant.

“That’ll do it for me this hour, except it won’t, because I have a little bit of other news to show you,” she said in the final minutes of MSNBC Live With Katy Tur. “A lot of you eagle-eyed folks out there have noticed, so here it is. Roll the tape.” The show then cut to cell phone footage from Tur’s latest checkup, including her sonogram.

“I have a baby in my belly, officially,” Tur continued. “I’m tired of the tweets asking, so I’m going to announce it: That’s my little guy. He’s due in April.” Watch footage of Tur’s announcement below:

For all you non-MSNBC viewers, Tur’s name may still be familiar, as she was famously called out by Donald Trump during a Nov. 2016 rally in Miami. He repeatedly used the reporter’s first name when pointing out what he perceived as media bias in the coverage of President Barack Obama.

“He ought to be working on jobs, on the border, on building up our military instead of campaigning for crooked Hillary Clinton,” Trump said. “It’s what he ought to be doing. They’re not reporting it. Katy, you’re not reporting it, Katy. But there’s something happening, Katy. There’s something happening, Katy.”

