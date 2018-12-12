Jeffrey Dean Morgan Returning to Supernatural for 300th Episode

Supernatural‘s upcoming 300th episode will play host to a long-awaited family reunion. Jeffrey Dean Morgan — aka John Winchester, father of Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Sam (Jared Padalecki) — will return for the milestone hour, TVLine has learned. Titled “Lebanon,” the episode is slated to air Thursday, Feb. 7 at 8/7c on The CW.

“We’re incredibly excited to have Jeffrey back for this milestone episode, and think fans will love what we have planned for his character… and a few other surprise guest stars,” executive producer Andrew Dabb said in a statement.

Morgan, who first appeared in Supernatural’s 2005 pilot (long live The WB!), hasn’t been seen or heard on the show since 2008. Of course, he’s been a little busy playing a ghost on ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy, a Miami hotelier on Starz’s Magic City, a bounty hunter on CBS’ Extant, a private investigator on CBS’ The Good Wife, a frontiersman on History’s Texas Rising and, of course, a bat-wielding lunatic on AMC’s The Walking Dead. (And that’s just his work on the small screen. Like we said, he’s been busy.)

