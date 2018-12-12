Ellen DeGeneres Considers Ending Her Daytime Talk Show — Is It Too Soon?

Are Ellen DeGeneres‘ dancing days coming to an end? Not necessarily, but in a fascinating and revealing New York Times profile of the 60-year-old comedian, she admits to feeling conflicted about the future of her daytime talk show, which is currently in its 16th season.

DeGeneres’ indecision is compounded by two competing voices in her head: wife Portia de Rossi, who believes “there are other things she could tackle” in her career, and brother Vance DeGeneres, who insists that her sunny disposition and message of kindness are needed now more than ever. (Her wife “gets mad when my brother tells me I can’t stop,” DeGeneres admits in the interview.)

The host — whose first stand-up comedy special in 15 years, ironically titled Relatable, drops Tuesday, Dec. 18 on Netflix — recently extended her contract until the summer of 2020, though she admits to changing her mind “all the time” when it comes to the longevity of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. As de Rossi explains, “I just think she’s such a brilliant actress and standup that it doesn’t have to be this talk show for her creativity.”

What say you, viewers of television? Is it time for DeGeneres to hang up her dancing shoes — to be fair, as the profile points out, she stopped dancing on her show two years ago — or do you side with Vance? Cast your vote below, then drop a comment with your thoughts.