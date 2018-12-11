Netflix Reveals 2018's Hardest-Binged Shows, Movies You Rewatched Most

'On My Block,' 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' and 'The Haunting of Hill House' (Courtesy of Netflix)

The story of four teens’ friendship being tested by their inner-city Los Angeles neighborhood is what kept you most glued to Netflix in 2018.

The streaming giant on Tuesday released its own “Year in Review,” and among the highlights was a list of the series that enjoyed “the highest average watch time per viewing session (based on Stateside viewing through Nov. 28) — meaning, they’re the shows that you binged most intently, consuming lotsa episodes at once.

(For example, my biggest binge of 2018 was The End of the Fxxxing World, which I finished in two sittings, whereas Hill House took me about five sessions. But I’m also an old man.)

In order, Netflix’s biggest binges were:

1. On My Block

2. Making a Murderer: Part 2

3. 13 Reasons Why: Season 2

4. Last Chance U: INDY

5. Bodyguard

6. Fastest Car

7. The Haunting of Hill House

8. Anne with an E: Season 2

9. Insatiable

10. Orange Is the New Black: Season 6

Remember, a key metric by which Netflix decides to renew or cancel any show is the “completion rate” — the more who watch a season all the way through to the end, within a reasonable amount of time, the better.

Netflix also shared that of its original movies, “nearly 50 percent of viewers” (globally) rewatched The Kissing Booth and To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, with Roxanne Roxanne placing third among flicks that merited multiple viewings.

What were your most intense binges of 2018?