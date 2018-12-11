Goliath Renewed for Season 3, Adds Dennis Quaid, Amy Brenneman and Beau Bridges to Cast

Goliath is getting bigger.

Amazon Prime Video announced on Tuesday that the legal drama has been renewed for Season 3, while adding a half-dozen actors to its cast.

In Season 3 of Goliath, the unexpected death of an old friend will lead Billy McBride (Golden Globe winner Billy Bob Thornton) to take a case in the drought-stricken Central Valley where he comes face-to-face with a new Goliath: a billionaire rancher (to be played by Dennis Quaid) and his sister (The Leftovers‘ Amy Brenneman). As Billy and his team pursue the truth, old enemies and personal demons resurface, forcing him to confront his own mortality.

In addition to Quaid and Brenneman, Beau Bridges (Homeland), Griffin Dunne (House of Lies), Sherilyn Fenn (Twin Peaks: The Return) and Shamier Anderson (Destroyer) are also boarding the series in undisclosed roles.

Goliath also stars Nina Arianda, Tania Raymonde, Diana Hopper, Ana de la Reguera and Julie Brister.

Season 3 will premiere sometime in 2019. TVLine’s Streaming Renewal Scorecard has thusly been updated.