Detroiters Cancelled After 2 Seasons

The Detroiters are closing up shop, as Comedy Central has opted not to renew the Michigan-set comedy for a third season. The show’s cancellation was announced Tuesday on Twitter by co-creator and star Sam Richardson, whose tweet suggests that the sitcom could potentially return elsewhere.

“Sadly, @Detroiters won’t be picked up for a season 3 at Comedy Central. I want to thank everyone who watched and supported the show. It was a dream to make and I’m proud that those who did see it enjoyed it. Maybe it will find a home elsewhere, who knows? But truly, thank you.”

Detroiters stars Richardson and Tim Robinson (also a co-creator) as lifelong pals Sam and Tim, who run a low-level Detroit advertising agency. And with Lorne Michaels serving as an executive producer, it came as no surprise to see several Saturday Night Live cast members — including Cecily Strong, Michael Che and Jason Sudeikis — pop up as guest stars during the show’s two-season run. The comedy, which premiered in Feb. 2017, was selected as a TVLine Peak TV Treasure.

TVLine’s Cable Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Detroiters‘ cancellation. Are you disappointed by Comedy Central’s decision? Are you hoping Detroiters will find a home on another network or streaming service? Whatever’s on your mind, drop it in a comment below.