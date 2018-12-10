Gotham Cast Photos: Heroes & Villains Brace for the End— 2019 FIRST LOOK

Gotham ‘s assorted heroes and villains appear steeled — and look quite steely — for battle in this exclusive first look at the Fox drama’s final batch of cast portraits (click here for direct access).

David Mazouz, Ben McKenzie, Robin Lord Taylor and Camren Bicondova are just a few of the dozen series vets featured in the (morally) gray-tinted photos, which also highlight a makeover for Cameron Monaghan’s Jeremiah Valeska.

Subtitled “Gotham: Legend of the Dark Knight” and premiering Thursday, Jan. 3 at 8/7c, the Batman prequel series’ final, 12-episode run is described as “a farewell event that will focus on Bruce Wayne’s ultimate transformation into the Caped Crusader, as Jim Gordon tries to hold together a city on the edge of chaos‎.”

The fifth and final season will also introduce new villains, including the iconic Bane (Nikita‘s Shane West), who is also featured among the cast portraits.

Gotham Season 5 will again on Thursday nights lead into The Orville (which will air its Season 2 premiere on Sunday, Dec. 30, leading out of an NFL doubleheader).

