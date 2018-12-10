Netflix's Carmen Sandiego Reboot Gets January Premiere Date — First Look

The hunt for Carmen Sandiego begins (again) in 2019. Netflix on Monday announced that its upcoming reboot of the classic animated series — which features the voice of Jane the Virgin‘s Gina Rodriguez in the title role — will drop its first season on Friday, Jan. 18.

Netflix’s reboot, which has been ordered for 20 22-minute episodes thus far, will turn back the clock, explaining how and why the red-robed robber became the maniacal mastermind she is today. Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things) will voice Player, Carmen’s accomplice and confidant, in the new series, which is being executive-produced by The Batman‘s Duane Capizzi.

The character of Carmen Sandiego has appeared in many forms since she was first introduced to the world in 1985. What began as a series of educational computer games eventually involved into a full-blown franchise, spawning multiple PBS game shows and an animated series that ran from 1994 to 1999 on Fox Kids.

Along with the announcement of a premiere date, the streaming service also unveiled the series’ poster, offering eager fans a first look at the reimagined version of the iconic criminal. Browse the new poster in full below, then drop a comment with your thoughts: Will you join the hunt for Carmen Sandiego next month?