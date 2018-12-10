Ratings: Arrowverse Crossover Kickoff Gives The CW Its Best Sunday Numbers

The Arrowverse “Elseworlds” crossover event launched on Sunday night with 1.8 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, giving The CW season highs for the time slot. Those numbers were on par with what The Flash, which hosted Part 1, has been doing as of late on Tuesday nights, though down sharply from the opening of last year’s “Crisis on Earth-X” crossover (which did 2.7 mil/0.9 on a Monday).

Leading out of that, Charmed (963K/0.3) was merely steady with its fall finale.

Elseworlds… er, I mean elsewhere….

ABC | The DWTS: Juniors finale (4.1 mil/0.6; read recap) and Shark Tank (3.4 mil/0.7) were both steady.

CBS | God Friended Me (7.5 mil/0.8) slipped two tenths, while NCIS: LA (7.9 mil/0.9) and Madam Secretary (5.4 mil/0.6) were steady.

NBC | Sunday Night Football (17.2 mil/5.3) is up 10 percent from last week’s fast nationals.

FOX | Leading out of a juicy afternoon of football sportsing, The Simpsons (7.5 mil/2.8) jumped 75 percent in the demo. Bob’s Burgers (4.4 mil/1.8), Family Guy (3.5 mil/1.5) and Rel (2.1 mil/0.8) were respectively up 50, 25 and 33 percent.

