A Series of Unfortunate Events Trailer: Can the Baudelaires Stop Count Olaf?

Here’s an extensive (but by no means exhaustive) list of the whimsical things you’ll glimpse in A Series of Unfortunate Events‘ newest trailer: a rowboat careening off a building, schoolgirls abducted by birds, the Baudelaire children in various costumes, a multi-tentacled submarine, Allison Williams soaring off a cliff and not one, but two Max Greenfields.

Yes, it seems Violet, Klaus and Sunny will encounter all sorts of bizarre scenarios in the Netflix adaptation’s third and final season, which drops Tuesday, Jan. 1.

In the Season 3 trailer embedded above, the Baudelaires are recruited for “the most important mission in VFD history,” which could hold the key to defeating Count Olaf at least. (Olaf, meanwhile, pledges to “end VFD once and for all” in the trailer, so he and the Baudelaires aren’t exactly on the same page.)

Along the way, the children discover major secrets about their late parents — and just when you think the Baudelaires can’t get blindsided anymore, Lemony Snicket himself shows up with some news for the kids.

As previously reported, A Series of Unfortunate Events‘ final season will span seven episodes. Watch the full Season 3 trailer above, then drop a comment below with your hopes for the last batch of episodes.