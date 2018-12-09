The Orville Season 2: Isaac Gives Claire Notes on Parenting — 2019 FIRST LOOK

Having previously suggested that vaporizing Claire’s children could tame the restless youths (and good), The Orville‘s Isaac seems to be offering a more sensible approach in this first look at Season 2 of Fox’s space dramedy.

When the Seth MacFarlane-produced and -led series returns on Sunday, Dec. 30 at 8/7c (following an NFL doubleheader), Ed and the crew race to save a small group of survivors on a planet about to be destroyed by its sun, while Bortus and Klyden start marriage counseling after Bortus’ obsession with the ship’s simulation room gets (ahem) out of hand.

The Orville then claims its usual Thursdays at 9 time slot on Jan. 3, 2019, and as seen in the photo above, Claire (played by Penny Johnson Jerald) again seeks Isaac’s (Mark Jackson) help and advice with parenting, which is always a fun, unpredictable time given that Kaylons do things quite differently than humans.

Elsewhere in Season 2, the crew will meet never-before-seen aliens as well as face their old adversaries, the Krill. They’ll also make first contact with a new civilization and revisit the planet Moclus.

Newly recruited for the 14-episode sophomore run is Jessica Szhor (Gossip Girl) in a series regular role, while Leighton Meester (Single Parents, but also Gossip Girl) is slated to guest-star.

Want more scoop on The Orville, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.