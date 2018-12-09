Family Guy Remembers Carrie Fisher (and Angela) With Emotional Eulogy

Family Guy struck a surprisingly emotional chord on Sunday, opening with Peter making a speech at Angela’s funeral — a eulogy which doubled as a tribute to Angela’s voice actress, the late Carrie Fisher.

Borrowing from some of television’s timeless theme songs, Peter said, “Who could turn the world on with her smile? Angela. Who could take a nothing day and suddenly make it seem worthwhile? Angela. So no one told you life was gonna be this way. [Four claps.] Angela. Sometimes you want to go where everybody knows your name. Angela. [Sanford and Son theme song.] Angela.”

As the eulogy turned in a slightly more somber direction, it became clear that Peter was no longer just talking about his employer. “That was Angela — fearless, spontaneous, honest about herself just as much as she was about the world around her,” he continued. “She had grace, courage and an unmated zest for life. She may be gone, but her voice will live on in DVD and Hulu Plus and tiny droid-projected messages. I may have lost a boss, but heaven has gained a princess.”

The tribute also revealed how Angela’s character passed away: “Angela died doing what she loved — swimming less than 20 minutes after she had eaten,” Peter said, adding, “That’s a real thing, kids. Listen to your mothers.”

Fisher, who died of a heart attack in Dec. 2016, provided the voice of Angela in 25 episodes of Family Guy. The character made her first appearance back in 2005. The show first paid tribute to its fallen princess by dedicating its winter premiere to her in Jan. 2017.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch Family Guy‘s full tribute to Fisher.