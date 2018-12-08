Umbrella Academy Trailer: Ellen Page Leads Netflix Superhero Adaptation

The apocalypse is nigh at Netflix. The streaming service on Saturday released the first footage from its live-action adaptation of The Umbrella Academy (premiering Friday, Feb. 15), based on the Dark Horse comic book series of the same name.

The ensemble is led by Ellen Page (Juno), whose Vanya Hargreeves (aka The White Violin) was one of 43 infants who were “inexplicably born in 1989 to random, unconnected women, who showed no signs of pregnancy the day before,” according to the official logline. Vanya is among the seven children who are “adopted by a billionaire who creates The Umbrella Academy, and prepares his ‘children’ to save the world. Now, the six surviving members reunite upon the news of their father’s passing, and must work together to solve a mystery surrounding his death. But the estranged family begins to come apart due to their divergent personalities and abilities, not to mention the imminent threat of a global apocalypse.”

In addition to Page, the series’ ensemble includes Tom Hopper (Black Sails) as Luther Hargreeves/Spaceboy, David Castañeda (Switched at Birth) as Diego Hargreeves/The Kraken, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison Hargreeves/The Rumor, Aidan Gallagher (Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn) as Number Five/The Boy and Robert Sheehan (Fortitude) as Klaus Hargreeves/The Séance.

Also among the cast are Mary J. Blige (Mudbound) as hitwoman Cha-Cha, Cameron Britton (Mindhunter) as hitman Hazel, Ashley Madekwe (Revenge) as Detective Patch, John Magaro (Orange Is the New Black) as Leonard Peabody, Adam Godley (Breaking Bad) as Pogo, Colm Feore (House of Cards) as Sir Reginald Hargreeves and Kate Walsh (13 Reasons Why) as The Handler.

Press PLAY on the teaser trailer above, then scroll down for your first look at the Season 1 key art.