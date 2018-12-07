Kim Possible Trailer: Disney Channel Heroine Is Reborn in Live-Action Movie

Here’s the sitch: Disney Channel on Friday released the first trailer for its upcoming live-action Kim Possible movie, in which the iconic animated crimefighter is brought to life and embodied by newcomer Sadie Stanley. The teen heroine is, of course, joined by her bumbling sidekick-turned-love interest Ron Stoppable, played by The Goldberg‘s Sean Giambrone.

Premiering Friday, Feb. 15 (8/7c), the move begins with Kim and Ron beginning high school, “where Kim must navigate an intimidating new social hierarchy. Kim’s day starts to turn around when she and Ron meet and befriend Athena, a new classmate and Kim Possible super-fan who is having an even worse day than Kim. With Kim’s guidance and friendship, Athena transforms into the newest member of Team Possible. Soon, Athena starts to eclipse Kim just as the nefarious Drakken and Shego resurface in Middleton with a master plan to finally stop Kim. Now it’s up to Team Possible to stop these super villains.”

Kim Possible‘s cast also includes Todd Stashwick (12 Monkeys) and Taylor Ortega (Succession) as evil duo Drakken and Shego; Ciara Wilson as new student Athena; Alyson Hannigan (How I Met Your Mother) as Kim’s mom, Dr. Ann Possible; Connie Ray (The Big C) as Kim’s grandmother, Nana Possible; Issac Ryan Brown (Raven’s Home) as computer genius Wade; and Erika Tham (Make It Pop) as Kim’s frenemy Bonnie Rockwaller.

Following the premiere of Kim Possible, Disney Channel will air a first look at the eight-part miniseries Fast Layne, with the episode “Mile 1: the Voice in the Shed.” Moving forward, new episodes of Fast Layne will air Sundays at 8 pm.

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at Kim Possible, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.