TVLine Items: Richard Gere's Apple Gig, Syfy's Night Gallery Reboot and More

Richard Gere is making the move to the small screen: Apple is nearing a series order for a drama starring the Pretty Woman actor and written by Howard Gordon (Homeland), our sister site Deadline reports.

Based on the Israeli series Nevelot, the untitled eight-episode project follows “two elderly Vietnam vets and best friends — one of whom is played by Gere — who find their monotonous lives upended when a woman they both loved fifty years ago is killed by a car,” per Deadline. “Their lifelong regrets and secrets collide with their resentment of today’s self-absorbed millennials, and an act of self-defense snowballs into a tragic series of events.”

Gere will also executive-produce alongside showrunners Gordon and Warren Leight (Law & Order: SVU).

* Syfy is developing a reimagining of Rod Serling’s classic supernatural/horror anthology series Night Gallery, from executive producer Jeff Davis (Teen Wolf) and David Janollari (Midnight, Texas), per Deadline.

* Stanley Tucci (Feud) will star opposite Jessica Biel in the Facebook Watch series Limetown, based on the podcast about a journalist (Biel) who unravels the mystery behind the disappearance of more than 300 people at a neuroscience research facility. Also joining the cast are Marlee Matlin (Quantico, Switched at Birth), Kelly Jenrette (The Handmaid’s Tale, Grandfathered), John Beasley (Shots Fired, Everwood) and Louis Ferreira (Motive).

