Charlie Cox 'Saddened' by Daredevil Cancellation, Doesn't Rule Out Playing Matt Murdock Again

The star of Netflix’s Daredevil has broken his silence on the show’s surprise cancellation — and yeah, he doesn’t like it anymore than you do.

“I’m very saddened” by the news, Charlie Cox tells EW.com in his first public comments following last week’s cancellation, adding, “I felt like we had a lot of stories to tell.” Cox, who played blind superhero Matt Murdock/Daredevil on the Marvel comic book drama, calls the role a “dream job”: “It’s weird to think there’s a chance I won’t be playing Matt Murdock ever again… that character has been such a huge part of my life for the last four and a half years.”

Though fans would love any hint of what might have happened in a potential Season 4, Cox didn’t want to reopen any wounds by speculating: “It’s quite painful for quite a lot of people… I was really excited about the ideas that were talked about for Season 4, [but] I just want to make sure I don’t give any false hope.”

Cox would be happy to don the Daredevil mask again, though, if the character is somehow resurrected in another series down the line: “Oh my God, yeah… I don’t know how this would happen, but maybe one day, we could pick up the baton and do it again.”