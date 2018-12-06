Ratings: Single Parents Hits Season Low, Chicago P.D. Rises With Fall Finale

ABC’s Single Parents this Wednesday drew 3.37 million total viewers and a 0.8 demo rating, ticking down on both counts to veritably match and hit season/series lows.

A Million Little Things (3.2 mil/0.7) and American Housewife (4 mil/0.9) also dipped, while The Goldbergs (4.9 mil/1.2) and Modern Family (4.9 mil/1.3) held steady.

Elsewhere….

CBS | Criminal Minds returned from a two-week break to 4.5 mil/0.7, slipping two tenths in the demo to match its series low (last hit on Nov. 14). Survivor (7.5 mil/1.5) dipped but tied Empire for the Wednesday demo win. SEAL Team (5.3 mil/0.8) also ticked down, tying its series low.

NBC | Chicago Med‘s midseason finale (8.1 mil/1.2) drew Wednesday’s biggest audience while steady in the demo; Fire (7.9 mil/1.2) dipped a tenth but was up 20 percent from last year’s fall finale (which aired on a Thursday); and P.D. (6.8 mil/1.1) ticked up.

THE CW | Riverdale (1.11 mil/0.4) was steady, while All American (666K/0.2) dipped to match its season low.

FOX | Empire (5 mil/1.5) dipped with its fall finale, while Star (3.9 mil/1.2) ticked up.

